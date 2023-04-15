Jeffrey P. Perreault BARRE — Jeffrey Paul Perreault, of Barre and a former resident of East Barre, passed away recently while traveling in Ohio. A complete obituary will follow in a later edition of this newspaper. Services will be held in the fall with the date and time to be announced. Arrangements are be the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre.
