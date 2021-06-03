Jeffrey D. MacKenzie WORCESTER — Jeffrey D. “Jeff” MacKenzie, 73, died May 10, 2021, at his home in Worcester. He was born Feb. 8, 1948, at West Point, New York, to Joan A. (Belanger) MacKenzie and James Dorwood MacKenzie Sr. He attended grammar school in Northfield, where he was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout, and served as an altar boy at St. John’s Catholic Church. He graduated from Montpelier High School, served in the U.S. Navy, married, and attended Cypress College in Cypress, California. Jeff was a licensed electrician and plumber, and a certified HVAC technician who managed apartment buildings and rental properties. He enjoyed acting and appeared in several films: Hidden Blueprints and The Animal Court, both directed by his son, Jlee MacKenzie, and The Gypsy Wagon directed by Michael B. Fisher. Jeff is survived by his children: Jeff MacKenzie, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Kristi (MacKenzie) Thomas of Wind Gap, Pennsylvania; Jeremy Lee MacKenzie and brother, Josh, and their mother, Tammy Jenkins, of Burlington; and Katheryn (Marsha) MacKenzie, of Montpelier. His siblings include Joseph D. MacKenzie of Los Angeles, California; John D. MacKenzie of Interlachen, Florida; Jane A. MacKenzie of Graniteville, Vermont; Jerrold D. MacKenzie of Worcester, Vermont; Judith A. (MacKenzie) Peters of Novato, California; JoAnne (MacKenzie) Hoblit of Worcester, Vermont; and Janice A. (MacKenzie) Golonka of Whately, Massachusetts. Jeff’s daughter, Julie Isabel MacKenzie, and his brother, James D. MacKenzie Jr., predeceased him. He is survived by eight grandchildren. A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held Friday, June 4, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., for family and friends, at 213 MacKenzie Road, Worcester, Vermont, the last house on the right. Immunocompromised children and adults will be present, and masks will be required.
