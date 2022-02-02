Jeffrey C. Siner WATERBURY — Jeffrey Clay Siner, 58, of Waterbury, Vermont, died at home unexpectedly of a cardiac event in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Jeff was born in Providence, Rhode Island, Sept. 14, 1963. Anyone who met him would say that Jeff had a big personality. Those who knew him well will remember his love of family, huge heart, generous spirit, naughty sense of humor, infectious laugh, passionate convictions and tenacious work ethic. Gathering with family and friends brought Jeff tremendous joy, sharing plenty of good food and drink with Ol' Blue Eyes, George Strait, or a little Luther Vandross providing the background music. He certainly wasn’t afraid to get on the dance floor! Jeff graduated in 1981 from Harwood Union High School, where he played soccer, was on student government, and had a lead role in the musical his senior year. He enrolled at Norwich University briefly before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps, where he earned the rank of Corporal (E-4). Other than his family, Jeff’s service to his country was his greatest source of pride. He was recognized as the subject of a Meritorious Mast for uncommon devotion to duty, received a Certificate of Good Conduct, and was awarded the Purple Heart after he was wounded in Beirut in 1983. Additionally, in 2012, Gov. Jim Douglas awarded Jeff the Vermont Distinguished Service Medal for Honorable Service in a combat theater. When Jeff made a commitment, he was all in. His world lit up when he met the love of his life, Filomena Trombino Siner. They were married Feb. 24, 1990. They were true partners who would have been married 32 years next month. Family meant the world to Jeff and he provided many unforgettable experiences for his children. He never missed an opportunity to attend family functions so that he could be surrounded by his immediate and extended large family, especially his best friend and cousin, Joe Hughes. Jeff was passionate about his career in building and development. He created many impressive projects, but the original Coffee Bean in Narragansett, Rhode Island, which he started with his wife and father, always remained his favorite. Jeff was most recently employed by Poulin Lumber in Williamstown. His work took him all over central Vermont. He loved discussing the design build process and sharing his hard-earned knowledge of the profession with those newer to the industry. Jeff truly enjoyed meeting people, making connections, and developing new friendships. No matter where he went, Jeff knew people there. In addition to Filomena, Jeff is survived by their two grown children, Emily, 30, and Nick, 29; his father, Al Siner, of Peace Dale, Rhode Island; his siblings, Mark Siner (Kim), of Thornton, New Hampshire, Pamela Siner, Charlestown, Rhode Island, Gregory Siner (Sam Jenio), Wakefield, Rhode Island, Missy Siner Shea, Grand Isle, Vermont, and Sean, North Creek, New York. Jeff is also survived by his family-in-law, Italo and Anna Trombino, and Stano (Erin), Dino and Anita (Jay Faubert), all of Westerly; extended family in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and -nephews on both sides of the family. He was predeceased by his mother, Patricia Clays Siner, who died in 2012; and his nephew, Whalen William Gaffney, who died in 2009. The funeral will be at St. Mary's Star of the Sea in Narragansett, Rhode Island, followed by burial in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery in Exeter, Rhode Island. Please visit www.nardolillofh.com. Additionally, a later memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at the American Legion Post 59, Stowe Street, Waterbury, Vermont. Please note that COVID safety protocols will be followed, and the family respectfully asks that all attendees be fully vaccinated or have a negative test. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorials be made to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation - https://www.mcsf.org/, or American Post Legion 59, Stowe Street, Waterbury.
