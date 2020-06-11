Jeffrey Allen Hanson STARKSBORO — Jeffrey Allen Hanson, age 64, of Starksboro, Vermont, passed away suddenly on June 7, 2020, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Jeff is survived by his wife of 38 years, Constance Ann Jennings Hanson; his four children, Scott Sprano and wife Julie Sprano, Tricia Sprano and partner William Merrifield, Todd Hanson and Shawn Hanson; his nine grandchildren, Damien Church-Sprano, Alaynna Northrop, Shannon Kittell, Emma Kittell, Owen Merrifield, Annabelle Merrifield, Devyn Sprano, Kamryn Hanson and Madison Hanson; his one great-grandson, Ryan Prior; and his siblings, Robert, Lydgia, Timothy, Elizabeth, Paul, Constance and Stacy. He also had many brothers- and sisters-in-law, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Doris Normandy; and his brother, William Normandy. Jeff worked at Alderson Environmental Services for 13 years as a supervisor, doing mold and asbestos abatement, until his retirement in 2014. Jeff was a man of few words but one of many expressions. You never knew when he would look at you and smile, stick his tongue out or maybe flip you off. Jeff was also known to randomly break out in a silly dance while singing a short crazy song. He would then look at you smile and say “F...- it if you can’t take a joke.” During his free time, Jeff enjoyed spending time with his wife and family, going for long drives and cracking jokes. He loved to spoil his grandchildren and would tell their parents to just nevermind as he would sneak them candy, cookies or ice cream. Then just smile that evil smile saying he could do what he wants, he’s their Papa. He could often be found watching television and eating potato chips with his pets. Services will be held privately. A public gathering honoring Jeff’s life will be held at 2429 River Road, Duxbury, on Saturday, June 13, at 3:30 p.m. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Vermont Children’s Hospital (https://give.uvmhealth.org/give/187998/#!/donation/checkout). Arrangements are in the care of the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.