Jeffrey A. Gregoire SOUTH BARRE — Jeffrey A. Gregoire, 59, of the South Barre Road passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023, at his home with his family at his side. Born on May 21, 1963, in Barre City, he was the son of Richard and Evelyn (Shatney) Gregoire. He attended Barre Town Elementary School and graduated from Spaulding High School before attending Vermont Technical College and graduating with an associate degree in mechanical engineering. Jeffrey was first employed by the Coca Cola Company, then by Blodgett Ovens before joining the staff at the Barre Housing Authority. In his spare time, he enjoyed hiking, woodworking, birdwatching and family cookouts. Survivors include his father Richard Gregoire, and his brothers Steven Gregoire and his wife Mary and Scott Gregoire and his wife, Donna; his aunt Linda Morse and his special cousins Kelly and Tim Felty, Sara Sikora and Martha Vitagliano as well as four nieces, four nephews, many cousins and great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Evelyn Gregoire, his sister Charlene Gregoire, and his niece Laurisa Gregoire. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Washington. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
