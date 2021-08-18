Jeannine Vigneault Giannoni BARRE — A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate the life of Jeannine Vigneault Giannoni, 89, of Woodridge, was held on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. in St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. Jeannine passed away on Aug. 7, 2021. The Rev. Patrick J. Forman, pastor of the church, was the celebrant. Organist and vocalist Rosemary Badeau sang "Here I Am, Lord," "Jesu of Our Desiring," "Ave Maria" and "On Eagles' Wings." A scripture reading from the Old Testament was read by her son, Paul Giannoni, and a scripture reading from the New Testament was read by her grandson, Christian Bradley. Offertory gifts were presented at the altar by Marisa Parent Lavigne, Evan Parent and Madison Giannoni, all grandchildren. Assisting as Eucharistic minister was Paula Hennessey of the Catholic Daughters. A poem, "Life Is But A Stopping Place," was read by her daughter, Linda Giannoni Bradley. Father Forman read the Gospel and delivered the homily. In attendance were members of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Monica #1181. Pallbearers were sons, Charles Giannoni Jr. and Paul Giannoni; sons-in-law, Charles Bradley and Christian Parent; and grandsons, Colin Bradley and Christian Bradley. Burial followed in Hope Cemetery in Barre where Father Forman led the committal prayers and gave the final blessing. Following the burial, family and friends gathered at the Mutuo Club in Barre for a time of fellowship and luncheon. Arrangements were in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.