Jeannine Vigneault Giannoni BARRE — Jeannine Vigneault Giannoni, 89, passed away peacefully at Woodridge on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Born on May 29, 1932, in Barre, she was the daughter of Charles and Evelina Vigneault. Jeannine attended Barre elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1950. She then went on to work for the State of Vermont. On Sept. 5, 1953, she married Charles Peter Giannoni at St. Monica Catholic Church. Together, they raised six children. They owned and operated Memorial Drafting Service for many years until his death in February 1978. Jeannine is survived by her children, Linda (Charles) Bradley, Diane (Randy) Shaw, Charles Jr., Lisa (David) Jones, Amy (Christian) Parent and Paul (Tami) Giannoni. She also leaves eight grandchildren, Colin Bradley, Christian Bradley, Patrick Shaw, Nathan Jones, Olivia (Jones) Laskey, Marisa (Parent) Lavigne, Evan Parent and Madison Giannoni; and three great-grandchildren, Lillieana Rowell-Jones, Kennedy Bradley and Kadence Bradley; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles, and four siblings, Theresa, Roger, Leonard and Rolande. Jeannine was a member of St. Monica Parish where she took pleasure in playing the organ. She was a member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas for more than 40 years, a member of Ladies of St. Anne, and the Central Vermont Hospital Auxiliary. In earlier years, she was part of a “knitting club,” a small group of friends who would gather at each other’s homes to knit, sew and socialize. Jeannine enjoyed traveling and visiting many countries, including Switzerland, China, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece. She loved playing the piano, bird watching, and above all, spending time with her family and grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Aug. 13, 11 a.m., at St. Monica Church. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jeannine’s memory may be made to St. Monica Church. Jeannine’s family would like to acknowledge the love and support of her special friend, Dottie Fortier, and her many other wonderful friends. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Woodridge. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau–Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont.
