Jeannine C. Dunham GRANITEVILLE — Jeannine C. (Raboin) Dunham, 82, of Graniteville passed away April 20, 2023, at UVM Medical Center in Burlington. She was born on April 3, 1941, in Websterville to the late George and Marie (Scalabrini) Raboin of Orange, VT. Jeannine grew up and attended school in Orange. On July 2, 1960, she married Paul A. Dunham Sr., also of Orange. Her employment history included working for two plastic companies in Montpelier and at Bombardier Corporation in Barre Town where she retired after 18 years of service. Her hobbies included camping, fishing, and doing crossword puzzles. She leaves behind her husband Paul A. Dunham, Sr. of 62 years, 3 children; daughter Tina Thurston and husband Timothy of Barre, daughter Paula Stonecipher and husband Jim of Virgina, and son, Paul Dunham Jr and partner Rita Roy of Groton, 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind a brother, Michael Raboin of Orange, sisters Georgette Belise of Barre, Carmen Chaloux of Washington, Mariette Beede of Chelsea as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her brothers George Jr., Ronald, Andre and Paul Raboin as well as sisters Angele Moreau and Pauline Cazzetta. Per Jeannine’s wishes, there will be no service held at this time. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.