Jeannette G. Hull BARRE — Jeannette G. Hull, 80, of Batchelder Street, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, with her family at her bedside. Born on June 20, 1941, in Hardwick, she was the daughter of Vern and Germaine (Tatro) Larrabee. She attended elementary school in Hardwick and graduated from Hardwick Academy in 1959. On Aug. 6, 1960, she married Kellett Donald Hull. They made their home in Montpelier, Braintree and Barre. They later divorced. Jeannette was a homemaker for many years before joining the staff at the Montpelier school system working in the cafeteria and doing custodial work. After leaving the school system, she was a custodian at the Montpelier Senior Center. She was a member of the St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Montpelier. In her leisure time, Jeannette enjoyed reading, time spent with family playing cards and board games and camping. Survivors include her children, John Hull and his wife, Sheryl, Betty Sikora and her husband, Patrick, and Robert Hull; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Claire Larrabee and Betty Rea and her husband, Gene. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Richard Vern Hull; and her sisters, Loraine Barfield and Joan Rifkin. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Berlin Corner Cemetery in Berlin. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446; or the American Cancer Society, Vt. Division, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
