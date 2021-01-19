Jeanne Sargent RANDOLPH — On Jan. 14, 2021, Jeanne’s soul left her body, and what a beautiful soul it was! She was a woman who touched many lives and influenced all of us. Jeanne Diane Sargent, 74, of Randolph, Vermont, was born on Sept. 22, 1946, to Duane and Ola (Wright) Hutchinson of Braintree Hill, Braintree, Vermont, who both predeceased her. She was the second of four children, (Gordon Hutchinson, David Hutchinson and Ruth Tucker). She married the love of her life, Herbert F. "Sonny" Sargent, on March 13 almost 56 years ago. Her sister, Ruth, said it best when she said, “she lived her life right.” Our mother’s loves included gardening where her summer mornings started with a cup of coffee wandering her gardens and picking stray weeds, get-togethers at the pond, and cooking, a passion which she shared with the Brookfield School for approximately 20 years. But the greatest of her love, besides for her husband and her children, Gregory Sargent and wife Karen, Debbie Lyford and husband Mel, Todd Sargent and wife Gina; was for her grandchildren, Brittney Sargent, Emily Russo, Johanna Sargent, Nicholas Russo, Kaitlyn Sargent, Krista Sargent; and great-grandchildren, Addison Fulford, Hadley Fulford, and a new addition set to make their appearance in February. The time, energy and love she gave to those children was bountiful and her love to cook was instilled in each of them as they learned to bake by her side and by the goodies she would send them when she couldn’t be with them at college or if they lived away from home. She always said that as she made up a box for them (and others), she would think of them and that her boxes were full of love. She was blessed with many friends, but the most cherished of them all was Carol (Charouhis) Kan, who would always remind her that she loved her first. We will always remember her special hugs (you know exactly what this means if you’ve ever gotten a hug from her), her easy laugh, amazing spirit and sheer love of life. And, of course, as the best Nana anyone could ever dream to ask for. There will be no calling hours at this time. There will be a gathering to celebrate her life this summer at one of her favorite places in the world, the pond at her home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Visiting Nurse Home Health and Hospice, P.O. Box 881, Brattleboro, VT 05302; or to the Randolph Garden Club. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com. Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.