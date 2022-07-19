Jeanne Hull EAST BARRE — Jeanne Hull, 72, a long-time resident died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. The first born to Clair A. and Madeline (Withington) Lamson, she was born in Barre on November 17,1949, her mother’s birthday, and named in honor of her father’s cousin, Jeanne, and his youngest sister, Carol. Jeanne grew up on the Partridge Farm in East Barre, attended East Barre Graded School, graduating from Spaulding High School class of 1968, and Champlain College in 1971 with an Associate Degree in Accounting. As a freshman at Spaulding, she marched from the old school on Washington Street, to the new one on Ayers Street. On June 22, 1974, she married William L. Hull in a small flower garden ceremony at her parents’ home on Quarry Hill. For 29 years she and Bill made their home at the corner of Taplin Hill and East Cobble Hill Road in East Barre, where they raised their children Corinne and Cary. In 2003 they moved down the road a piece into her mother’s home which she had built in 1993 at the age of 72. Jeanne’s working career began in various departments at the former Granite Savings Bank. For several years she operated a bookkeeping service for small local businesses. In 2007 she resigned due to health issues, as the Ambulance Billing Clerk for the Town of Barre. Having a soft spot in her heart for the elderly, she also worked part time for short periods at Berlin Health and Rehabilitation Center and Woodridge Nursing home. She held high work ethics for herself and lended a helping hand whenever needed. When her children were growing up she volunteered as a Room Mother and popcorn popper at Barre Town Elementary School, a Brownie Leader, and a counselor at Friendly Beaver Day Camp. In later years she was a Hospice volunteer, helping with the care of, and comforting many family members and friends. She considered her own health issues as learning experiences, broadening her horizons to a better understanding of how others might feel and what she could do to better help them. For several years she organized the Christmas Eve Community Candle-lighting in East Barre. With the help of many others, they lit the streets and roadways bringing a feeling of love for your neighbor, and a bit of hope and joy to the discouraged. Although never a member, she considered the East Barre Congregational Church her church family for many years, serving in various capacities and as treasurer for over thirty years. She had a close relationship with her Lord, and He blessed her many times over with His mercy and grace. She served Him with a warm heart, positive attitude, and good sense of humor. She also enjoyed quiet times with her Savior, walking with her dogs Digler, Zina, and Buster, reading, crocheting, and sharing times with friends and family, especially her granddaughters Kaylee, Madelyn, Karsten, and Ava. Jeanne was the most caring person, always putting others needs before her own. She will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her daughter, Corinne (Eric) Relation of Orange; son, Cary (Kerri Allain) Hull of East Barre; granddaughters Kaylee (Cam) Beecy and Karsten Relation, and Madelyn and Ava Hull; sisters Karen (Andre) Bourbeau of Milton, and Kristin (Michael) Gilbar of Barre Town; as well as many relatives. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband in 2016 and her brother Arthur Lamson in 2012. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the Wilson Cemetery in Lower Websterville. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the East Barre Christian Church, PO Box 246, East Barre, VT 05649, or to Barre Town EMS, PO Box 116, Websterville, VT 05678 or to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
