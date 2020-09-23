Jeanne D. Chartier WARREN — Jeanne D. Chartier, a longtime resident of Warren and Barre, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the Berlin Health & Rehab Center in Berlin, Vermont, at the age of 87. Jeanne was born on July 16, 1933, in Waitsfield, Vermont, to Carlos and Dora Shaw. She was a graduate of Waitsfield High School and worked as a waitress for many years at the Bergoff and Christmas Tree inns in the Valley. Jeanne married Morris Neill on June 14, 1952. Morris passed suddenly on Jan. 30, 1982. On Sept. 3, 1984, Jeanne married Medward Chartier and she moved to Barre, Vermont. Medward passed on Feb. 13, 2003. Jeanne (or Mama-Jean as she was fondly known) is survived by her daughter, Theresa and husband Richard of Waterbury; her sister, Edith and husband Bill and Sean, Enny and David of Fraser, Colorado; brother, Carlos Shaw of Waterbury; granddaughter, Carrie Patterson, and great-granddaughters, Morgan and Mehgan Koniuto of Hyde Park, and granddaughter, Cecilia Martinez and family of North Carolina. Jeanne was predeceased by her husband, Morris Neill; her husband, Medward Chartier; brother, Gale Shaw; sister, Ramona Shaw; and son, Cedric Neill. Jeanne’s family would like to thank all of the staff at the Berlin Health & Rehab Center for their caring of Jeanne over the past six years. Services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Memories and condolences may be conveyed to the family at dgfunerals.com.
