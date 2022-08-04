Jeanne Cariati MONTPELIER — Jeanne Cariati, 79, passed away unexpectedly at her home on July 30, 2022. Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, she is survived by her children, Renée and Joe, her step-children Amy and Carrie, and cherished grandchildren, Zora, Vincent, Karis, and Keller. Jeanne was a teacher, artist, and a treasured member of both the Montpelier community, and her longtime home in Malibu, California. Her gift of compassion and understanding, her ability to be a loving and open listener, and her remarkable capacity for love touched and inspired everyone she met. Jeanne’s life extended from her origins in Erie, Pennsylvania to meeting her beloved first husband, Henry via a family introduction. Spending their lives together from Florida, Washington to California, they raised their family mostly in Malibu, California, where Henry passed in 1996. Several years later, she was reunited with childhood friend, Warren Kitzmiller of Montpelier, Vermont, and they were married in 2006. Jeanne embraced her retirement in Vermont doing what she loved most; creating poetry, and stone carving. Services will be held private and she will be interred with her husband in California. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
