Jeanne M. Bone BARRE - Jeanne Marie Bone, 60, of Barre, Vermont died June 21. Jeannie was a graduate of Grady High School in Atlanta and an attendee of The University of Georgia in Athens. Her entrepreneurial spirit took her from proprietor of a print shop in Atlanta, GA to Yellow Dog Design in Hilton Head Island, SC to The Square Biscuit in Northfield, VT. She spent her last years as Director of The Barre Area Senior Center in Barre, VT. Surviving are wife Lisa Calcaine and their beloved Annie; daughter Janessa Stallings and son-in-law Shane Stallings of Norfolk, VA; grandchildren Ryan Payette (Alli) of Northfield, VT, Emma Payette of Barre, VT and Noah Payette of Norfolk, VA. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 29, 2022, at 11:00 am at The Barre Area Senior Center, Wall Street, 131 South Main Street, Barre, VT 05641. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Barre Area Senior Center.
