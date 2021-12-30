Jeanne Bailey Gilbert OCALA, Fla. — Jeanne Florence Bailey Gilbert, 83, died Sunday, Nov 28, 2021, at her family home in Ocala, surrounded by her family. She was born in Montpelier, Vermont, to Bernard and Florence Bailey on Feb. 2, 1938. She was a graduate of Montpelier High School Class of 1956. Jeanne married Douglas Gilbert in Connecticut in June 1959. Jeanne is survived by her husband, Douglas; her daughter, Cindy Wilhelmsen and husband Jeff, of Enfield, Connecticut; son, James Gilbert, of Winstead, Connecticut; sister, Elizabeth Wild, of Sumter, South Carolina; sister, Nancy Hallstrom and husband Richard, of Waterbury, Vermont; sister, Barbara Beyor and husband Brent, of Williamstown, Vermont; and brother, Clifton Bailey and wife Mona, of Berlin, Vermont. Jeanne had six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Bernadette Peabody, her parents and her in-laws. Many thanks to the loving care given by daughter Cindy, son James, sister Elizabeth, niece Patty Traina and husband Tom and their daughter, Elizabeth Elaine. We are forever grateful to hospice for their loving care and support. In keeping with Jeanne's wishes, there is no funeral planned.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.