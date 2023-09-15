Jeanne B. Rooney MANCHESTER, NH — Jeanne Bonin (Paskevich) Rooney, 75 of Manchester, NH passed away September 9, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 19, 1948, in Ossining, NY daughter of the late Vernon and Kathryn (Feerick) Bonin. Jeanne spent the first years of her life in Ossining before moving with her family to Pittsfield, VT. She would later in life marry childhood friend Kevin Rooney on August 17, 2013. Jeanne graduated from Whitcomb High School in Bethel, VT and went to the University of Vermont earning her master's degree in Speech and Language Pathology. Living most of her adult life in Manchester NH, she retired from the Goffstown school district. She is survived by her husband, Kevin Rooney; sister Judith Hawley and husband Andrew; son William Paskevich III and wife Melanie; daughter Sara Donnelly and husband Stephen; daughter Kristen Marrion and husband Alex; stepson Joshua Rooney and wife Jessica; nephew Caleb Hawley and wife Coral, children Tucker and Tessa; grandchildren Ethan, Mia, Ryder, Samuel, Lia, Nathan, Maeve, and Henry. Along with several nieces, nephews, and friends. Celebration of Life gathering will be held October 1, 2023, from 12-4pm at Stark Brewing Company, 500 N. Commercial St., Manchester, NH. Memorial contributions may be made to Turning the Tide Ovarian Cancer Retreats, c/o M. Mastrangelo, 4 East Commons Dr., Hadley, MA 01035 and Friends of the Manchester Animal Shelter, manchesteranimalshelter.org. Please note in memory of Jeanne Rooney. To view Jeanne's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Manchester.
