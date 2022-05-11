Jeanine A. Carpenter BARRE — Jeanine A. Carpenter, 62, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at her home. Born on May 30, 1959, in Hartford, Connecticut, she was the daughter of Bernard and Julia (Hale) Carpenter. After she was born, the family moved to Vermont, settling in Marshfield where she grew up with her brother and four sisters. She raised her daughter, Danielle Carpenter, in Marshfield until they moved to Barre. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and daughter. She will be missed! Survivors include her daughter, Danielle Carpenter, and her five grandchildren, as well as her brother and three sisters. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
