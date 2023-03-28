Jeanette M. Amell SOUTH ROYALTON — Jeanette M. Amell, 94 died Friday, March 24, 2023, in the Garden Room at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph, VT. She was born July 21, 1928, in Orange, VT the daughter of Fred E. Brooks and Myrtie E. (Scales) Brooks. She attended school in Corinth and Bethel Lympus, VT. On May 23, 1946 she married Paul V. Amell, Sr. Making her home in Bethel Lympus, Bethel, Barnard and finally South Royalton for 54 years. She worked for VanRaaltes, Weyhouser, Merrimaids and Wilson Restaurant until finally retiring at age 75. She was a member of the American Legion and a great supporter of local organization. Survivors include her children Linda Blaisdell, Paul Amell, Jr., Len Amell and Elizabeth Britch all of South Royalton, Sheldon Amell, Sr. of Springfield, VT and Sylvia Bradley of Braintree, VT; a sister Vivian Caswell of South Royalton, VT; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Paul Amell, Sr. of 69 years; grandchildren Joshua Britch, Gwendolyn Britch-Carr, Sheldon Amell, Jr. and Fred Amell; three brothers and two sisters. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either David’s House, 461 MT. Support Rd., Lebanon, NH 03766 or the South Royalton Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 204, South Royalton, VT 05068. Calling hours will be held, Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 6 to 8pm at the Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, 300 VT RTE 110, Chelsea, VT, A graveside service will be held Friday, May 12, 2023 at 1pm at the Fairview Cemetery in Bethel, VT. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.