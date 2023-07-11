Jean R. Parent BARRE — Jean-Rock Parent, 92, formerly of Granite Street in Barre, VT, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2023, at Woodridge Rehab and Nursing in Berlin after several months of failing health surrounded by his loving family. Born on March 12, 1931, in St. Sebastien, Quebec, Canada, he was the son of the late Josaphat and Valéde (Proteau) Parent. He attended schools in St. Sebastien. A hard worker his entire life, at an early age he helped his father on the family farm alongside his brothers. In his early twenties, he traveled on a regular basis from St. Romain, Quebec to British Columbia working as a lumberjack to provide for his family. On June 23, 1956, he married Jeanne D’arc Boulanger in St. Romain, Quebec. In 1958, he moved to Barre and started working in the granite industry. He was employed at various granite sheds in Barre and retired from Beck and Beck in 1994. After 45 years of living in Vermont, Jean-Rock and Jeanne D’arc decided to make Vermont their official home and became United States citizens in May of 2003. Jean-Rock was proud to exercise his right as a citizen by voting for the first time in the Presidential election in November 2008. Jean-Rock and Jeanne D’arc were married for 53 years until her death in 2010. Jean-Rock was a member of St. Monica's Catholic Church. He loved the woods and spending time at his camp in Washington, VT where he and his brothers and cousins would spend the days riding their four-wheelers in the deep woods and playing cards until it was time to go home. He enjoyed watching sports, working around the house, and spending time with his fur grandbabies including Toby, Bear and Mia. A very proud and private man, Jean-Rock was a gentle soul with a large smile that warmed your heart. Jean-Rock leaves behind one son, Mario Parent of Barre; and four daughters, Linda Butler (Bill), Chantal Bigras (Steve), Lucie Garand (David Soucy), and Denise Parent. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren: Danielle Ayer (Conor Dennehey), Dana Ayer (Clara), Michele Otis (Casey), Nathan and Erica (Ryan Picinich) Parent , Renée and Connor (Phyllicia) Garand, Tylor (Cassie) and Trevor Bigras, Michela Smith, and Keith (Paul Elmore) and Damion (Christine) Craig. He also leaves behind 12 great-grandchildren, Talulla, Carson, twins Lorraine and Evelyn, Milo, Aailiyah, Bryden, Alissandra, Logan, Lillianna, Jackson, and Camden. He is also survived by one sister, Louise Rodrigue and her husband Gerard, as well as many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife Jeanne D’arc, grandson Collin Bigras, and seven brothers, Jean-Luc, Gilles, Gaston, Clermont, Jacques, François, and Louison. A graveside ceremony to honor Jean-Rock’s life will be in the Hope Cemetery in Barre on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 11 o’clock in the morning. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre. The Parent family wishes to thank Woodridge Rehab and Nursing for the compassionate and loving care provided to their father. We are grateful for our father’s entire care team at the end of his life for their empathy and kindness, especially Cindy Pratt, Kayla Lozier, Kristen Smith, Morgan Lamson, and Miya Anderson. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Woodridge Rehab and Nursing (Maple Unit-Residents Activity Fund), 142 Woodridge Drive, Berlin, VT 05602, or the Central Vermont Humane Society, 1589 VT-14, East Montpelier, VT 05651. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
