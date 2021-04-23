Jean (Robb) Shannon NORTH BILLERICA, Mass. — Jean Gordon (Robb) Shannon, age 83, of North Billerica, Massachusetts, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. She was the wife to the late Richard Shannon and the daughter to the late Cornelius and Barbara (Sandison) Robb. Jean was born on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 1937, in Barre, Vermont. She was educated in Barre and graduated from Spalding High School. Jean met her husband, Richard, at the wedding of his brother, Donald and her best friend, Kathy. They were married on March 7, 1970. Together, Richard and Jean raised their three daughters, Debra, Kristi and Amy, in North Billerica. In Jean’s free time, she could be found shopping with her daughters, visiting family and friends in Vermont and spending time with her grandchildren. She took Ava on adventures from a hot air balloon festival to a trip to Cooperstown. Summers were spent going to see Sean play baseball in Little League games. Being a Christmas Eve baby, she loved to decorate for the holiday with a huge collection of Santas and snowmen. She also enjoyed rooting for the Boston Red Sox and going to Foxwoods. Jean is survived by her three daughters, Debra LeBlanc and husband Chris of Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Kristi Shannon and Amy Shannon of North Billerica, Massachusetts. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Ava and Sean. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews across the country. In addition to her husband, Richard, she was predeceased by her sister, Roberta Taylor. There will be no services for Jean. A burial will be held in Hope Cemetery in Barre, Vermont, on a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., Chelmsford. Funeral director Paul A. Hardy Jr. For online guestbook, visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.