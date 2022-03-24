Jean G. Webster SOUTH BARRE — Jean G. Webster, 100, died Monday, March 21, 2022, at Mayo Healthcare in Northfield, Vermont, with her family by her side. Jean was born in Bethel, Vermont, on April 30, 1921, the daughter of William Kennedy and Annie Coon Kennedy. She came to Barre in 1933, graduated from Spaulding in 1939; then went to Johnson Normal School and graduated in 1941; later, received her B.S. degree from UVM in 1972. She taught school in Washington and then in Williamstown, retiring in 1985. She substituted in Williamstown, Washington and Barre Town. She was married to Charles M. Webster in Barre on Oct. 7, 1951. He passed away on Aug. 13, 2003. Jean enjoyed the outdoors, working in the garden and swimming. During the winter, she had enjoyed skiing and snowshoeing. She also enjoyed reading and knitting. Jean was a former member of Retired Teachers, Barre Baptist Church and the United Church of Strafford. She is survived by her two children, her son, Charles Stephen Webster, of Burlington, and her daughter, Debra W. Stevenson and her husband, Charles, of Westminster, Colorado; grandsons, Sean and Kristopher Stevenson, of Colorado; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents; four sisters, Geneva Smith, Elizabeth Anderson, Kathryn Sayers and Charlotte Clark; and five brothers, John, William, Robert, Donald and George Kennedy. A graveside memorial service will be held Friday, June 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Strafford Cemetery in Strafford, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Central Vermont Council on Aging, 59 North Main St., Suite 200, Barre, VT 05641-4121; or the Mayo Healthcare Activities Fund, C/O Anne Lattrell, 71 Richardson St., Northfield, VT 05663. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, Vermont, is in charge of arrangements.
