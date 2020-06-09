Jean Ella Griggs rites ORANGE — The graveside service to honor and celebrate the life of Jean Ella Griggs, 88, of Griggs Road was held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in the Brookhaven Cemetery in Orange. Rev. Rosaire Bisson, pastor of the Orange Alliance Church, led the service, offered the committal prayer, and accompanied the congregation in the hymns, “In the Garden,” “Peace Like a River” and “Amazing Grace.” Remembrances were shared by her son, Reginald Griggs, as well as one of her caregivers, Theodora Yiga, and her son-in-law, Harry Gallagher. Arrangements were by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.