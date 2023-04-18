Jean E. Robinson WILLIAMSTOWN — Jean E. Robinson ‘84” of Williamstown passed away on April 14, 2023 at Woodridge Nursing home in Berlin. Jean was born on November 8, 1938 in Montpelier Vt. She was the daughter of the late Lester and Madeline Predix. Jean was raised in Montpelier Vermont. On March 11, 1954 she married the love of her life, David Robinson in Montpelier. David passed away on April 2, 2019. Jean worked for North Montpelier Woolen Mill, Nantana in Northfield and Rowan Court Nursing home in Barre in the environmental services dept. She loved to play Bingo and was an avid dog and Cat lover. She loved going to her church, The Ridge Assembly of God with Pastor Steve and Brenda Berry. Her true passion was her family. She loved to cook for the family and any other neighborhood kids that wanted a meal. She will be dearly missed. Jean is survived by her daughters: Evelyn Olmstead, Mae (Robinson) Grout and her husband Raymond, Loretta Cushing and Elizabeth (Liz) Robinson. Her son, David L. Robinson and his wife Pauline. Jean leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. Her sisters Linda Trepanier and her husband Roger, and Brenda Predix. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, Jean was predeceased by her son Robert (Bobby) Robinson, Sisters Mariland Brown and Pearline Burke and Brother Charlie Predix. Calling hours will be held on Thursday April 20, 2023 from 7-9 pm.at Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre. Extra parking is available across the street in St. Monica Church parking lot. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 2pm at the Faith Community Church, 30 Jones Bothers Way in Barre. A private family burial will be held in May at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph Vermont. The family would love to thank the staff of Woodridge Nursing home for the love and care they showed Jean. Donations in Jeans memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue New York New York 10001. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
