Jean (Bazluke) Eisenwinter BARRE — Jean Marie (Bazluke) Eisenwinter, 87, formerly of Barre, passed away at the Windsor of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, assisted living facility on Jan. 21, 2021. She was born in West Springfield, Massachusetts, on Dec. 15, 1933, to Samuel and Martha (Smith) Bazluke. She married Robert Eisenwinter on Sept. 5, 1950. They had three children, Pam, Mark and Heather, all born in Barre, Vermont. Jean was an active member of the Barre Congregational Church and the Canadian Club. She was auditor of Fire District Number 5 in Barre and trustee of the Washington County 4-H. While raising her children, she got her GED then took employment first at Spaulding High School then at Sprague Electric and finally at The Wayside Restaurant. She enjoyed cross-country skiing and annual vacations to Maine with the family. She loved to read novels and cook; she also enjoyed collecting but most of all, she enjoyed playing in a poker league in Bradenton, Florida, where she was lovingly known as Mean Jean the Poker Machine. She is survived by her daughter, Pam and her husband, George Cronin, of Bradenton, Florida; son Mark and his wife, Becky Eisenwinter, of St. Cloud, Minnesota; brothers Donald Bazluke of Barre, Vermont, and Thomas Bazluke of Ellenton, Florida; sister-in-law Joan Bazluke; brother-in-law Allen Eisenwinter; grandchildren Olivia Jurek, Aubree Bauer and Jake Eisenwinter; Freddie Blish, father of Trevor Blish and Angela Blish; great-grandchildren Jonathan Miller Jr., Daniel Bear Blish and Brynn Jurek with a new Bauer on the way. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert; daughter Heather Blish; Kristen Proulx, mother of Olivia, Aubree and Jake; Jean’s parents, Samuel and Martha Bazluke; her brothers, Robert and Samuel Bazluke, and sister, Elsie Lamberti. A celebration of her life will be in Barre, Vermont, late summer. When Jean was a toddler, she developed a serious case of osteomyelitis. The Shriner’s Hospital of Springfield, Massachusetts, operated on her and managed her care free of charge. Donations made in Jean’s name to The Shriner’s Hospital, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01004 would be appreciated.
