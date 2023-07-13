Jay L. Kennett Jr EAST BARRE — The graveside service to honor and celebrate the life of Jay L. Kennett, Jr., 86, will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Hope Cemetery in Barre. There are no calling hours. Following the service there will be a Celebration of Life at Rita Copeland’s residence at 2524 Maple Hill in Plainfield. Food will be served. BYOB. He passed away on June 20, 2023. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre.
