Jay L. Kennett Jr EAST BARRE — Jay L. Kennett, Jr., 86, of Bianchi Street, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin with his family at his bedside. Born on June 15, 1937, in Starksboro, Vermont, he was the son of Jay L. and Nathalie (Allen) Kennett, Sr. He attended school in New Hampshire. In 1954 he married Rachel Morse, and they stayed in New Hampshire where he was a self-employed truck driver. They later divorced. In 1962 he married Helen Garneau, and they made their home in Barre. Jay worked for Pouliot and Corriveau driving truck for over 33 years and later started his own trucking business, Little Dog Trucking. He retired in 2017. He enjoyed family, country music, dancing, NASCAR and the companionship of his dog. Jay was known and respected by all for his hard work ethic and good humor. Survivors include his son, Rick Kennett and his wife, Kerrie of Greenfield, NH; his grandson Sean of Woodlawn, WA; his siblings Waneta Mayhew and her husband, Russell of Marshfield, VT; and Jerry Kennett and Rita Copeland, both of Plainfield, VT; as well as several nieces and nephews, including Linda Fowler of Barre – who he affectionally referred to as “the daughter he never had” and his former wife, Helen, to whom he remained close. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Muriel (Andress) Wallace and his brothers Theodore, Romaine, Frank, and Clifton Andress and Eugene Kennett. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Hope Cemetery in Barre. There are no calling hours. Following the service there will be a Celebration of Life at Rita Copeland’s residence at 2524 Maple Hill in Plainfield. Food will be served. BYOB. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, PO Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601, or to the Barre Town EMS, c/o Chris Violette, PO Box 116, Websterville, VT 05678. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
