Jay H. Joslin BARRE — Jay H. Joslin, Sr., 53, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at his home in Barre. He was born in Berlin on December 5, 1968, the son of Mark & Rosalie (LaVanway) Joslin. He attended Williamstown schools. He had been married to Roxie Giroux and Jayne Placey. Jay had worked as a heavy equipment operator for several Central Vermont area construction companies and was currently employed by Kingsbury Construction in Waitsfield. He enjoyed working on cars and riding his motorcycle. He is survived by three children, Jay Joslin, Jr., Jacob Joslin, both of Barre, Justin Joslin of East Montpelier; four siblings, Jeffrey Joslin of South Carolina, Joey Joslin of South Barre, Jon Joslin, Gina Phillips, both of Graniteville; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and brother, James Joslin. In keeping with Jay’s wishes, there are no calling hours, a “pot luck dinner” to celebrate his life will be conducted Friday, September 9th from 5-7 p.m. at the Canadian Club in Barre. Burial will take place in the family plot in the Roxbury Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
