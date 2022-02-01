Jasper W. Covey WILLIAMSTOWN — Jasper W. Covey, 85, passed away peacefully at his home, Jan. 25, 2022, with his family at his side. He was born in Northfield on March 22, 1936, the son of Raymond and Edith (Fogg) Covey. He attended Northfield schools. Jasper married the love of his life, Judy MacKenzie, on Feb. 8, 1963, on Earhart Hill in Berlin. Jasper was a dairy farmer for over 52 years, 19 in East Montpelier and 39 years at the family farm, “Whitetail Acres,” in Williamstown. He enjoyed farming, the outdoors, hunting, logging, fishing, traveling Vermont roads with his wife, Judy, and especially, spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Judy, of Williamstown; four children, Benjamin Covey and his wife, Janice, of Williamstown, Raymond Covey, of Williamstown, Lori Covey, of Chelsea, Susan Maldonado and her husband, Dani, of British Columbia; seven grandchildren, Moriah Covey, Savannah Covey, Tristan Covey and wife Hayley, Gideon Covey, Natalie Maldonado, Nathan Maldonado, Nolan Maldonado; and a greatly anticipated arrival of a great-grandson; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by six siblings, John “Moe” Covey, Reginald Covey, Terry “Teddy” Covey, Gordon Richard Covey, Carlisle Covey and Barbara Reed. There are no calling hours. A memorial service is being planned for this spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Berlin, VT 05641. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.