Jasper W. Covey WILLIAMSTOWN — Jasper W. Covey, 85, passed away peacefully at his home, Jan. 25, 2022, with his wife by his side. He was born in Northfield on March 22, 1936, the son of Raymond and Edith (Fogg) Covey. He attended Northfield schools. Jasper married the love of his life, Judy MacKenzie, on Feb. 8, 1963, on Crosstown Road (Airhart Hill). The ceremony was performed by Reverend Arthur Hewitt. Jasper was a dairy farmer for over 52 years, 19 in East Montpelier and 34 years at the family farm, "Whitetail Acres" in Williamstown. He enjoyed farming, the outdoors, hunting, logging, fishing, sugaring, traveling Vermont roads with his wife, Judy, and especially, spending time with his grandchildren! Some memories from his family: Lori says, when I was a baby, I had a bib that said "My Heart Belongs to Daddy" and that remained true throughout all my life. When I was young, Dad told me I could do anything I wanted to do. So, I did! When I came across something I really couldn't do, I decided that I didn't want to do it anyhow!! I always knew that my dad was the biggest, strongest, smartest and fastest. My favorite memory is watching Rudolph with my dad and I knew the abominable snowman could not hurt me because Dad was there. Ray remembers our family rides on Sunday afternoons, working side by side on the farm with Dad. Good conversation laughs and "some cussing.," I thank Dad for the knowledge of everyday life and through that, I am able to take everything day by day! Ben says, my father was a true Vermont dairy farmer. He and my mother started with almost nothing but with hard work and determination and careful planning, they made their farm thrive. Dad took good care of his animals, equipment and the land that he loved to work. He taught me to do the same. He was kind and always helped people out when he felt he should. He could also have a quick temper, was stubborn as all get out and always said what he thought. Things that came from his generation how he was raised and who he was, but he was always fair in the end, even if it took him several years. I’m proud to be my father’s son and will try to carry on the farm with my family the best I can and teach them what I learned. Sue says that he could weave a good story and loved to crack jokes with a twinkle in his eye so you could tell he might be kidding! Judy says Jasper was my soul mate! We worked hard together. He loved to work and he loved his family! He is survived by his wife, Judy, of Williamstown: four children, Lori Covey, of Chelsea, Raymond Covey, of Williamstown, Benjamin Covey and his wife, Janice, of Williamstown, Susan Maldonado and her husband, Dani, from British Columbia currently traveling the U.S.; seven grandchildren, Moriah Covey, Savannah Covey, Tristan Covey and wife Hayley, Gideon Covey, Natalie Maldonado, Nathan Maldonado, Nolan Maldonado; and a greatly anticipated arrival of a great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by six siblings, John “Moe" Covey, Reginald Covey, Terry "Teddy" Covey, Gordon Richard (Abey) Covey, Carlisle Covey and Barbara Reed. There will be no calling hours. A memorial service is being planned for this spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, which was very helpful in his last few days at home where he really wanted to be, 600 Granger Road, Berlin, VT 05641. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.