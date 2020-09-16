Jason S. "Juice" Perusse WILLIAMSTOWN — Jason S. “Juice” Perusse, 40, of Martin Road passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at his home. Born on March 20, 1980, in Berlin, he was the son of Robert Alan and Faye (Walker) Perusse. He attended local Williamstown elementary schools and graduated from Williamstown High School in 1999. While in high school, he played soccer and baseball and loved snowmobiling. After high school, he worked as a roofer for Burrell Roofing for several years before joining the crew at Till Dark Roofing. In his spare time, Jason loved watching NASCAR racing and playing horseshoes. He was an avid New England Patriots fan, as well. His greatest love was spending time with his daughter, Jasmine. Survivors include his daughter, Jasmine Marie Perusse of Barre; his parents, Robert and Faye Perusse, his brother, Joshua Perusse, and his nieces, Abbigail and Alexandrea Perusse, all of Williamstown; his ex-wife, Heather Perusse of Barre; his uncles, Joseph, Tim and Richard Perusse, all of Williamstown, Jim Perusse of Randolph, Mike Perusse of Ohio, David Walker and wife Karen of Hartland, and Michael Walker and wife Jean of Randolph; and his aunt, Kathy Perusse of Ohio; as well as several cousins. In addition to his grandparents, he was predeceased by his brother, Christopher Perusse; and two uncles, Donald and Dennis Perusse. A gathering to honor and celebrate his life will take place at his parent’s house on Martin Road on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.