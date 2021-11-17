Jason C. Pratt MONTPELIER — Jason Christopher Pratt, 47, passed away on the morning of Nov. 6, 2021, at Berlin Meadows in Berlin, Vermont, following a 13-year battle with multiple sclerosis. Jason was born on July 29, 1974, in Berlin, Vermont, the son of Leslie Charles Pratt and Diane Joan (Dussault) Pratt. He attended Montpelier public schools and graduated from MHS in 1992. He grew up playing baseball (coached by his dad), skateboarding, BMX biking, playing video games, programming on a Commodore-64, and running around like a ninja and playing outside in the elements with his friends. From a young age, Jason devoured all the music available to a Vermont kid in the 1980s. When he was 14, after learning saxophone, he started playing guitar. The instrument unleashed a superhuman talent matched by a limitless musical curiosity. He had the will and determination to practice until his fingers bled and within a few years, he’d become a formidable and dynamic musician. In the mid-'90s, Jason moved to Burlington and by 1996, he was rhythm guitarist for the punk-rap band Dysfunkshun. The group released three CDs during his tenure and toured all over the East Coast, playing shows at storied venues, including CBGBs in NYC, and The Bitter End in Portland, Maine. Jason was a member of the Burlington music family during a rich and creative period in the Vermont music scene. He added a layer of smooth, danceable funk to Dysfunkshun’s punk roots that gained the attention of the music industry worldwide, especially with the releases of “Hi Fi Stereotype” and “You're Soaking In It.” His friendly demeanor won many friends, and his impeccable playing garnered respect from local peers, as well as legends of underground music. After seeing Dysfunkshun’s show at CBGBs, Corey Glover of Living Colour said he had never heard anything like it, and he “loved it!” After Dysfunkshun disbanded in late-2002, Jason continued to pursue his art and grow. He became interested in music production and recording, and worked with numerous musicians and studios around Vermont. He always continued to tweak his beloved Fender Stratocaster, aka “the Prattocast,” to make it an instrument to match his musical passion and genius. He was an excellent sound engineer, and provided sound reinforcement at the legendary 242 Main in Burlington for several years for a generation of young underground bands. After MS stole his ability to play guitar, he switched to the ukulele, yet remained immersed in music, as well as podcasting, however and as much as he was able. Later, he spent his time with Rubik's cubes and decks of cards, learning complex cube algorithms, card gaming theory/methods, tricks and other sleights of hand. Jason had a powerful stage presence, but he was a kind, smart, perceptive and soft-spoken person who was loved by many. He was known for his fierce self-reliance, despite the obstacles he faced as the MS progressed. He never complained much, and always retained his unique and memorable sense of humor, even until the very end. Jason was predeceased by his parents; and leaves behind his brother and sister-in-law, James “Jamie" and Charity (Farquharson) Pratt, of Montpelier; two step-nephews, Brennan and Evan Smith, both of Montpelier; stepmother Sharlene Pratt, of Berlin; stepbrother Shaun Laflam, of Williamstown; stepsister Tanya Chambers, of West Topsham; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins; and many beloved friends, ex-girlfriends, ex-bandmates, musical colleagues and acquaintances. In lieu of flowers or cards, please consider making a tax-free donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in his name: https://mssociety.donordrive.com/campaign/Jason-Pratt-Memorial-Fund There will be no public services as he wished. Instead, a benefit/memorial show is planned for June or July of 2022. We would like to thank the staff at CVMC and Berlin Meadows (especially Taneka and Stephanie) and all his family, friends and acquaintances for their support and condolences.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.