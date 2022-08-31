Jason A. Wooden RANDOLPH CENTER — Jason Anthony Wooden, 13, Died tragically in Mount Holly VT on August 23, 2022. Jason was born on February 20th, 2009 to parents April and Richard Brian Wooden. Jason was born and raised in Randolph and enjoyed spending time fishing in Lakes and in the Ocean and loved to be out on a boat. Jason loved to ride with his brothers and to be with his Dad over vacations when he was driving truck. Jason also helped his Mother around the house with chores and taking care of all of the animals and enjoyed visiting his Grandparents in South Carolina and playing video games with his army of friends he has made from all over. Jason was always the light of the party, he could bring a smile to anyone’s face even if he has just met them. Jason is survived by his Mother, April Wooden and Step Father Scott Trottier of Randolph Center and his Father Richard Brian Wooden and Step-Mother Cindy Ahonen of Mount Holly VT; brothers, Aron Porter and wife Jodi Daigneault of Graniteville, Phillip Porter and wife Betsy Porter of Bethel, Andy Nation of Pikeville TN, Derek Nation of Niota TN; Step siblings Hayden Trottier, Colin Trottier, Erin Trottier and Dylan Chamberlin; Grandmother Martisha Wooden of Dayton, TN; Maternal Grandparents Ronnie and Penny Melton of Fingerville, SC, Grandfather, Ira John Martin Jr of Randolph Center; Great Grandmother Vicky Gaudette of Bethel; niece Violet Porter; nephews Jaxon Porter, Maxon Nation and Bentley Nation; along with many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends that love and cherish him. Jason is predeceased by his paternal Grandfather Thomas Jason Wooden and his Uncle Anthony Wooden and Great Grandfather Charles Gaudette. Arrangements are being held by Day Funeral Home in Randolph. Online condolences can be left at DayFunerals.com. Contributions in Jason’s memory can be made to Champlain Valley Down Syndrome Group at cvdsg.org A burial will be at a later date in Brookfield, VT at The Ridge Road cemetery.
