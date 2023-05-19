Jasen P. Leonard BERLIN — Jasen Paul Leonard, 52, a long-time resident of Third Street passed away at his home on Thursday, May 4, 2023. He was the son of the late Amy Leonard and stepfather Kenneth Randall. He was born on May 4, 1971, at the Central Vermont Hospital in Berlin. Most of Jasens younger years were spent in Northeld and Newbury. He attended schools in both towns. Jasen enjoyed his stays at his grandparents farm on West Hill in Northeld, spending time with his cousins and aunts, always tending to the cows, horses, and chickens. He took up the trade of floor covering, working many years learning the trade from his grandfather, John Leonard. Jasen worked for Carpet King, Morrison and Clark, and Future Floors. Jasen also worked a lot with his dad Ken learning building trades, concrete forms, framing, siding, and much more. Jasen enjoyed shing at Marsheld Dam and Groton Lake, dirt bike riding, monster trucks and going to Loudon, NH to watch the NASCAR races with his dad. Most of all, Jasens biggest love was for his sisters and nephews. In his last years, Jasen struggled with a neurological disorder called Tardive Dyskinesia. He would always tell his family not to worry about him, hed be okay. Survivors include his stepdad and stepmom Kenneth and Alberta Randall; his sisters Allison Randall and her sons, Javion and TreShaun, and Alicia Jesperson (Chad) and their sons Jasen and James; his aunts Cherie (Matt) Lefebvre, Michelle (Randy) Potter, Margaret (Tim) Ragan, Elizabeth (Brian) Delary, and his uncles Jack (Jodi) Leonard and Glendon Randall, Jr. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his stepbrother Daniel Davis, his aunts Patricia Randall and Barbara Hudson, and his grandparents Glendon Sr. and Shirley Randall and John and Jean Leonard. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. There are no calling hours. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, PO Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601. We are so thankful to the staff at the University of Vermont Medical Center, Central Vermont Medical Center, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Dr. Brody, GMT and the staff at the BAART Clinic for their kindness and compassion towards Jasen.
