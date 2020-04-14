Janie Stafford WATERBURY — Janie Stafford, 70, of Butler Street, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin after a long period of poor health. Janie was born on Nov. 6, 1949, to Francis and Dorothy (Goodhue) Gilbert while on their way to Europe where her father was to serve in the Army. Times were tough when they returned to Vermont. Janie’s mom was unable to take care of her and her sister, Sparrow, so the girls lived with friends for a while and with their grandparents, John and Katherine Goodhue in St. Johnsbury. The girls were finally reunited with their mother and lived in Waterbury. Always a hard worker, Janie babysat and took care of her younger sister and brothers. In 1967, Janie met Kendel Stafford at Harwood Union High School. They were married in September 1969 in Waterbury. Janie worked at Norm’s Restaurant and then was employed at the former Holiday Inn in Waterbury until 1988. With her strong work ethic, Janie held second jobs at the restaurant 3 South, Luce’s Store and for dentist Jack Centonze. She was a volunteer catechism teacher and Cub Scout Den Mother, as well as served on the Waterbury Fire Department Auxiliary from 1973–1995. Busy at home raising her two children, Janie also provided day care for several children. In 1988, Janie attended postal training and was offered a job as a rural mail carrier in Stowe, a vocation she enjoyed for 29 years. Following, she worked nights for several years at the Commodores Inn Restaurant in Stowe. It was Janie’s dream to have a pool at her Butler Street home, and in 1990 that dream came true. Janie enjoyed her porch, too, and spent many happy hours sitting and visiting with Lil Flanders, Claudette Collins or some of her co-workers at the Holiday Inn until late at night after work. There were many high spots in her life but also some difficult struggles. Janie suffered from anxiety and depression, but she was tough and always kept going. She suffered from colitis in later years. Janie is survived by her husband of over 50 years; their daughter Katie of Waterbury; their son Benjamin and his wife Christina and their children, Jackson and Lillian; her brothers, Clay Gilbert, Todd Muzzy and Fred Muzzy; her sister, Stephanie Ostiguy; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Janie was predeceased by her mom, Dorothy Muzzy; her dear sister, Sparrow Calkins; and brother, Donald Muzzy. Janie didn’t want any services, so we are going to honor that. She will be laid to rest on a nice day when the family can get together. If you want to honor her, please donate to your favorite cause in her name. Finally, her family extends their sincere appreciation to Lise Kowalski, her primary doctor. Also, the staff at Central Vermont Medical Center, the UVM Medical Center, the Evergreen Unit at Woodridge Nursing Home and Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice. Arrangements are in the care of the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
