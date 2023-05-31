Janice P. Abbiati MONTPELIER — Janice P. Abbiati, 88, of 171 Westview Meadows Drive passed away peacefully with family by her side. Born January 10th, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Lillian (Domey) Pratt. Janice attended the former St. Monica Catholic Grammar School and graduated from Mt. Saint Mary’s Academy in Burlington, VT in 1953. She attended Barre City Hospital Nursing program and graduated in 1956. On May 25th, 1957, she married Lawrence D. Abbiati at St. Monica Church in Barre, Vt. After their marriage they made their home in the Barre area. Janice enjoyed family life, snowmobiling in the winter, summers on Cape Cod and visits from the Grandchildren while wintering in Florida. After her husband’s retirement, the two traveled cross country by car and took many bus trips and cruises. Janice’s nursing career included the former Barre City Hospital, Perry Medical Clinic, and substitute school nursing at Barre Town Elementary School, Barre City Elementary School, Spaulding High School, and Union 32 High School. Janice was a lifelong member of St. Monica Church, as well as over 50 years as a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Court St. Monica. She served on the Alter Society, as a Eucharistic Minister and helped at the food shelf. She was also a member of the Ladies of the Knights of Columbus and Central Vermont Medical Center Auxiliary. Janice was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Janice is predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years. Lawrence Abbiati passed away on January 4th, 2013. Survivors include her 3 daughters. Sharon Bisson and husband Timothy, of Barre, VT. Lori Loati and husband Glenn, of Northfield Falls, VT. and Lisa Migneault and husband Thomas of Keene, NH. She was blessed with 7 grandchildren. Jeremy Bisson (Jackie), Adam Bisson (Angie), Shauna Redman (Justin), Justin Loati (Bonka), Kendra Starkey (Chris), Erika Migneault (Alex Brooks), and Brittany Migneault. She was also a great grandmother to 9 great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 1st, at St. Monica Church in Barre, VT. A burial will follow to Hope Cemetery in Barre. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Janice’s memory may be made to Central Vermont Health and Hospice or to St. Monica Church. The family would like to thank the kind and compassionate care she received from the staff at Westview Meadows, Central Vermont Home Hospice, Home Care Assistance, Wendy Blakeman and Pam Root. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
