Janice Maxham Oct. 11, 1946 - April 10, 2020 MONTPELIER — Janis Maxham lived a very blessed life. Marrying her soulmate and love of her life, Edwin J. "John" Maxham, in July of 1970, they had three children, John (49), Jason (46) and Jeff (43). She will be missed by all who have been fortunate to know her here on earth. She was, and most definitely still is, very spiritual and is now in the next life. Born in Utica, New York, she started her married life in Montpelier, Vermont, where she was a Home Health RN and partner in Maxham Corner Store before relocating to Sarasota, Florida, where she continued her career and found a passion in spirituality. Jan was a loving grandmother who will be missed by Nathan, Nicholas, Kaitlyn, Jessie, Jake and Jalyn; also by her amazing daughters-in-law, Janet and Joann. There will not be a formal funeral but if you wish to contribute to help end the horrible disease of dementia, please do so to The Roskamp Institute, 2040 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota, FL 34243, in her memory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.