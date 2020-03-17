Janice Mable (Lezer) Paronto WILLIAMSTOWN — Janice Mable (Lezer) Paronto, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her home with her son, Scott, by her side. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 4, at 1 p.m. at Enough Ministries on Washington Street in Barre, Vermont. The family invites you to view further information by visiting awrfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.