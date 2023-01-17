Janice L. Graves MONTPELIER — Janice Lorraine (Eastman) Graves, 92, of Montpelier, VT, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, January 13, 2023, at CVMC following a short illness. The oldest daughter of Nelson and Nellie (Dillingham) Eastman, she was born on February 1, 1930 in Waterbury, VT. A loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother, Janice found great joy in spending time with family and friends. She loved knitting, gambling, playing bingo, reading, coffee hours, making puzzles, and trips to Maine with her good friend, Elaine Goodall. She will be profoundly missed by all who knew her. Janice was predeceased by her husband, George and her daughter, Jennifer, as well as her parents, sister, Nancy (Eastman) Peters (Waterbury) and brother, Arnold Eastman (Moretown). She is survived by her sister, Carolyn (Eastman) Milo of Plainfield, NH, and her children: Chris Graves (Martha Alexander) of Richmond, Laurie Swanson (Larry) of Sharon, Jay Graves (Denise Doolin) of East Montpelier, George Graves,Jr. (My-Lanh Shattuck) of Montpelier, Allison Graves of Montpelier, Jill Stowe (James) of Hinesburg, and Scott Graves (Sara Malgeri) of Montpelier. She is also survived by her nieces: Stacey (Peters) Rocque (Stephen) of Clermont, Florida, Jodie Peters of San Jose, California, Holly Peters of Duxbury, and Heidi Peters of Colchester as well as 22 grandchildren: Eliza Graves (Curt Ferguson), Addison Graves, Alexandra Graves, Megan Swanson Ives (Cody Ives), Derek Swanson, Sarah Graves (Dave Torres), Lindsay Graves Sullivan (Trevor Sullivan), Emily Graves Demars (Christian Demars), Erik Graves, Coti Graves, Kyle Graves, Logan Graves, Ryan Graves, Patrick Leene (Samantha Mishkit), Shawn Leene, Piper Graves, Dublin Graves, Ethan Rocque (Briana), Cameron Rocque, LilyRocque, Jacenda Finkley, and Amari Miller; 8 great grandchildren: Cooper Swanson, Caysen Ives, Remiana Ives, Henry Torres, Matilda Torres, Oliver Sullivan, Harriet Misheene, Maeve Misheene, and Xavier Rocque treasured relatives and friends. Calling hours will be held on January 19, 2023, from 6-8pm at Guare & Sons Funeral Home on 30 School Street in Montpelier, VT 05602. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.