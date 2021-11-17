Janice (Jones) Eno CALAIS — On Nov. 7, 2021, after battling a long illness, Janice Elaine (Jones) Eno’s soul joined the souls of many beloved pets and together, they crossed the rainbow bridge. She was born on Oct. 11, 1946, in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the firstborn child of Everett and Rosemary (Finneran) Jones, both of whom predeceased her. She grew up in Pawtucket, graduating from Tolman Senior High School in 1964. After graduation, she enrolled in a 33-month Practical Nursing program at Memorial Hospital where she received her Registered Nurse diploma. She went on to get her BSN at the University of Rhode Island. During her career, she took continuing education classes at the University of Vermont and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. She received her license to work as a Registered Nurse in Rhode Island on Jan. 4, 1968. That September, she became licensed to work in New York and embarked on a grand adventure living and working in New York City. Many years later, she became licensed to work as an RN in Vermont and New Hampshire. During her career, she cared for patients in both hospital and nursing home settings. As a clinical nurse, she worked in oncology and neurology. She worked with veterans at the VA hospital and in nursing homes caring for the elderly. Jan always had a special place in her heart for elderly people, especially those without family, often bringing them small gifts to brighten their day. Eventually, Jan left the clinical side of nursing to work for American International Health & Rehabilitation Services (AIG). In 1993, she became a Certified Case Manager (CCM). Her most fulfilling job was providing medical case management services to people who were injured while working and helping them get to a medical end point where they could return to gainful employment. Jan first met her husband, Gerard, when they were 10 years old and worked together at the pony ring in Slayter Memorial Park, Pawtucket, Rhode Island. They reconnected as adults and spent 46 years together, living in Calais, Vermont, for most of their married life. They raised two children, Michelle and Gerard III. Jan was proud of her children’s accomplishments, particularly her son’s law enforcement career. She loved to talk about and share pictures of her two grandchildren, Logan and Brody. She looked forward to having Logan come for overnight stays so they could play games together and she could spoil him with Ring Dings. Brody kept her entertained with the clever and unexpected things he would say. Jan spent much time caring for her little dogs, several coming to live with her after their humans had passed away or could no longer care for them. She had a special fondness for, and connection with, Chihuahuas. Jan’s dogs were her constant companions while she was ill, often making her laugh with their silly antics. Janice is survived by her husband, Gerard Eno, of Calais; daughter Michelle Eno, of Montpelier; son Gerard Eno III, his wife, Jennifer Eno, both of Colchester; two precious grandchildren, Logan and Brody Eno; as well as her brother, Robert Jones and nephew Dylan Jones, both of Newtown, Connecticut. Jan will also be terribly missed by her three little dogs, Sadie, Buba and Bonnie. She was predeceased by her most treasured pet companion, Pedro, who would have been the first to greet her at the Rainbow Bridge. As a way to honor Jan’s compassion for animals and love for her pets, memorial contributions may be made to The Mitzvah Fund, 210 Center Road, Montpelier, VT 05602, a group of veterinary professionals who assist with providing basic veterinary care for the pets of seniors and individuals of limited economic means.
