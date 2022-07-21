Janice I. Doney NORTHFIELD FALLS — Janice Irene Doney, 86, passed away with her family at her side, Saturday, July 16th 2022 at her home on Mill Street. She was born in Moretown on November 30, 1935 to Forrest and Alvina (Papineau) Berno. Janice was one of 11 children, growing up in a large and loving family. She married the love of her life, Harold E. Doney on October 18th 1958 in St Andrew’s Church in Waterbury. She worked for many years at the Asbestos Mill in Northfield Falls, later working at the Nantanna Woolen Mill in Northfield, all while raising and caring for her family whom she loved more than anything. She was also a cook at the Mayo Nursing Home for years, serving love with every meal. She opened a daycare business, where she cared for many of Northfield’s most precious youth. Janice ran a “tight ship” and provided direction and love, which is what every kid needs to stand a chance in this world. While caring for children, she was also the bookkeeper and answering service for her husband’s business, H.E. Doney Painting & Drywall, until his passing in 2003. At heart, Janice was a caregiver and all of her career’s brought her pride and joy. In her “retirement” she took a position at the Northfield Elementary School cafeteria, where she could once again care for children, including her own grandchildren and great grandchildren, serving them lunch every day. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and despised weeds. She loved camping on Lake Champlain, and traveling to the beagle trials, where she and Harold more often than not, brought home 1st place trophies and ribbons. We are contacting Ripley’s to confirm, but we believe, she holds a crocheting/knitting world record. She shared her talents with everyone, blessing new babies with blankets, making dolls and toys for her kids in her daycare as well as her grandchildren. Another passion was jigsaw puzzles, there was usually one on her table and she looked forward to coffee and puzzles at her best friend, Pat’s each day. Her greatest love was her family, “JD” as Harold affectionately called her, kept it simple and loved unconditionally, no questions asked. Her door was always open to all, nieces, nephews, children, grandchildren, all who visited, felt her love and at home. Survivors include her four children, Ted Doney, Lynn Doney, Joseph Doney and wife, Shannon, all of Northfield, Gayla Swanson and husband, Deane of Bellingham MA; two brothers, Darrell Berno of Arizona and Ronald Berno of Tennessee; many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Harold E. Doney and her son, Timothy Doney and eight siblings. In keeping with her wishes, there are no calling hours. A graveside service will be conducted, Friday, July 22nd at 11 am at the Northfield Falls Cemetery. The family request, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to the Northfield Ambulance, 51 South Main St., Northfield, VT 05663 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Kingston Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
