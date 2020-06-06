Janice Eleanor Zider RANDOLPH CENTER— Janice Eleanor Zider, 98, of Barre, Vermont, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 4, 2020, while a resident at the Menig Nursing Home in Randolph Center, Vermont. Janice was born on July 9, 1921, in Lynbrook, New York, to Warren and Jennie (Ryder) Abrams. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Robert E. Zider, from Brooklyn, New York; by her parents and two older sisters, Elsa Liebetruth of Bay Shore, New York, and Esther Anzeline of South Royalton, Vermont. Janice graduated from Lynbrook High School in 1939 and went on to work for Western Union where she helped establish and manage Western Union offices on Long Island and in New York City. Later in 1945, Janice graduated from Barbizon Studio of Fashion Modeling on Fifth Avenue in New York City and worked as a fashion model. In 1941, Janice married Lt. Fredrick C. Doscher, U.S. Army Air Force, from Valley Stream, New York. They moved to Florida for a period of time when Fred attended flight school after the start of World War II. In January 1945, Fred was killed in action while co-pilot in a B-17 bomber. In September 1946, then-widow Janice remarried a special friend from her youth, U.S Navy WW II veteran, Robert Zider. Together, they made their home for the next 22 years in Baldwin Harbor, New York, on the south shore of Long Island, where Janice worked as assistant to the superintendent of schools in Oceanside and Robert worked as an engineer at Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton. Their two children, Betsy and Bob, were born and raised during that time. In 1968 after their children had grown and left home, Janice and Robert moved to their longtime vacation home in Bethel, Vermont, and Robert began employment with IBM Burlington. Following Robert’s death in 1994, Janice eventually moved to Barre to live with family. Surviving are daughter Janice "Betsy" Gifford and husband John, son Robert W. Zider and wife Lynn, and adopted son Gary Watson and wife Jane and their children, David and Julie; eight grandchildren, Kim Gifford, John Gifford, Mark Gifford, Paul Gifford, Jennie (Zider) Carnes, Betsy (Zider) Moran, Christy (Zider) Pearce and Mary Zider; plus 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Janice was deeply devoted to her family and had a gift of hospitality. She drew great satisfaction from socializing, cooking and serving meals at frequent family gatherings. She loved sharing her Christian faith, singing and playing hymns on the organ. She was a church organist for more than 70 years and frequently filled-in as a guest organist in local churches, as well as playing for weddings and funerals. Most recently, Janice was a member of The Ridge Church in Brookfield, Vermont. There are no calling hours. A private graveside service for the family will be held at a later date in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery where Janice will be buried alongside her husband, Robert. Arrangements are under the direction of the Day Funeral Home in Randolph. The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to Janice’s longtime physician, Dr. Kenneth Borie of Randolph, and to the Menig Nursing Home nurses and staff in Randolph Center, plus BAYADA Hospice in Norwich, Vermont. In the final stretch of her long and full life, their support and loving care were a blessing to Janice and the family. In lieu of flowers, gifts in honor of Janice may be made to the “Menig Nursing Home Resident Activities Fund,” Menig Nursing Home, 215 Tom Wicker Lane, Randolph Center, VT 05061.
