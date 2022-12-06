Janice E. Ackerman ESSEX — Janice Elaine Ackerman, 81, of Essex, VT, died peacefully in her sleep on November 29th, surrounded by her family after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. Janice will be remembered as a loving spouse and mother who enjoyed being with her family and her golden retrievers. Janice is survived by her sons, Steven Ackerman and Michael Ackerman and their spouses Shaun and Suzanne, and her grandchildren Skyler, Jacob, and Nicholas. She’s also survived by her brothers, Philip Streeter, and David Streeter. Janice was born March 23rd, 1941 to Maurice & Alba (Somaini) Streeter and grew up with her brothers in Burlington, VT. She enjoyed scholastics and playing Basketball. After graduating from Burlington High School, Janice went to work for General Electric, where she met her beloved husband, Fred C. Ackerman. They were married February 27th, 1965 at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Burlington. After the birth of her sons, Janice took a short break to care for her young children. Once they were older, Janice returned to the work force holding various clerical positions in several small businesses and state government. However, the job she loved most was working as an Essex Junction School Crossing Guard. Through the years, Janice enjoyed meeting the kids and families and helping to keep them safe. In the last few years of her life, Maple Ridge Memory Care and its staff provided loving care for Janice while she navigated the last stages of Alzheimer’s and the family expresses their great appreciation for their help. In her death, Janice joins her husband, Fred, her parents, and her brother Gerald. She will be sorely missed. The family will conduct a private service for Janice, and there will be no calling hours. The family asks for memorial contributions to be made in honor of Janice to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/donate.
