Janet Prescott Wass NORTH MONTPELIER — Janet Prescott Wass, 79, slipped away from her mooring on October 23rd, 2022, leaving a tremendous void in the lives of family and friends. If you asked what was central to Janet’s being, she’d tell you categorically, “my family” - son Brandon, wife Jill, their children, Isobel, Elsie, and Levi, and daughter Briana, husband Ray, and their children, Raymond and Abigail and her beloved Westie, Tuppence. They were the center of her universe. Janet’s brothers, Leighton and Stan, sisters, Audrey (deceased) and Pat, and all of their families were so very special to her and also a significant part of her life. Next to her beloved family, her Adamant Co-op community, and her gardens were the hub of her life. The Adamant Co-op and those associated with the Co-op were her second family. She was so very proud of “the little store that could”, with its own post office, summer barbeques, afternoon teas, and spirited Black Fly Festivals. Not enough can be said about how much she cherished her Co-op and Co-op family and how much they treasured her. Janet’s most enduring and endearing quality was her ability to create real, sincere human connections. Whether it was in a letter to an old friend, or a customer stopping by the Co-op for coffee and a scone, she had a rare way of making people feel “seen” in her ability to be completely present and caring for others. This was a driving force to grow and strengthen the Adamant community and was the bedrock foundation of her extended friends and family. Feel free to pay her homage by donating to the Adamant Co-op (PO box 1, Adamant Vermont 05640), instead of flowers. A gathering of remembrance for Janet will be held at the Adamant Community Center on 11/12 at 2pm. Arrangements are through Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.