Janet L. Richardson WILLIAMSTOWN — Janet Louise Richardson, 77, of Cold Spring Road, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Cape Canaveral Hospital in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Born on Feb. 17, 1943, in Malden, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Paul and Pauline (Lundgren) Bourque. Janet attended local elementary schools and high school in Wakefield, before moving to Andover. On Feb. 28, 1981, she married William Richardson in North Reading, where they made their home until they retired and moved to Orange. William passed away on June 21, 2018. Janet was employed as a secretary-Section 8 and senior housing coordinator with the Andover Housing Authority. She was a member of the Christ Community Alliance Church in Orange and Southern Baptist Disaster Relief. In her leisure time, she enjoyed yard sales, ceramics, reading, crossword puzzles, needle point and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Cheryl Smith-Varney and her husband, James; Virginia Smith-Richardson; Kim Smith-Nadeau and her husband, Ronald; Kenneth Smith; Audrey Smith-Anderson and her husband, Paul; Leonard Smith and his wife, Nancy; stepchildren Robert Richardson; David Richardson; Judy Richardson-Abumlhern and her husband, Steve; Joni Richardson-Conroy and her husband, Robert; Bonnie Richardson-Abare and her husband, Lance; Sharon Richardson-Denaw and her husband, Steve; and stepsons and nephews Woodrow Clegg and Russell Clegg and his wife, Maura; 35 grandchildren; and 39 great-grandchildren; and her sister Diane Pettingill-Burton and her husband, Paul. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 37 years, William (Bill) Richardson; and her brothers, James and Steven Pettingill. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of her family. Arrangements by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.