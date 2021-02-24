Janet L. Hutchins WEBSTERVILLE — Janet Lawson Hutchins, 87, of Church Hill Road passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born Dec. 23, 1933, in Websterville, she was the daughter of Alfred G. and Florence (Finnigan) Lawson. Janet attended elementary school in Websterville and graduated from Spaulding High School. After graduation, she attended the University of Vermont, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in Education. On Jan. 21, 1956, she married Edward Hutchins in Graniteville. They made their home in Websterville. Janet was a teacher at Barre Town Elementary School for 23 years before retiring and in her spare time, she enjoyed reading and cooking. Survivors include her husband, Edward Hutchins of Websterville, Vermont; and her sons, Mark Hutchins and his wife, Suzanne, of Barre, Vermont, Michael Hutchins of Williston, Vermont, and Peter Hutchins and his wife, Pam, of Hampstead, New Hampshire; her grandchildren, Jowana and her husband, Drew, Jeff and his wife, Natalie, Jason, Kurt, and Chad and his fiancée, Caitlin; her great-grandchildren, Cole and Jackson; and her sister-in-law, Beverly Lawson, and her brother-in-law, Richard LaCross; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by grandson Eric Hutchins; her brother James Lawson; and her sister, Jean LaCross. A graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held in the Wilson Cemetery in Lower Websterville, at the convenience of her family. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
