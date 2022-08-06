Janet Johnson NORTHFIELD — Janet (Stearns) Johnson “JJ”, 83, peacefully entered into rest on July 30th, 2022, at The Gorham House in Gorham, Maine with her loving family by her side. She was born January 7, 1939, in Northfield, VT to Charles and Lena (Bishop) Stearns. Janet attended school in Northfield and graduated with the class of 1957. Upon graduation, she commenced her professional career starting at Vermont State Highway Labs, National Life Insurance and her longest tenured employment of 37 Years Vermont Mutual Insurance Company as a manager and four years as assistant secretary of the company. In 1962 she married her dearest childhood friend since age 4 and class of 57 sweetheart the late Robert “Ted” Johnson. Together they raised her daughter Dena Flinn and their son Dana Johnson. Jan and Ted were married 56 ½ years until the time of his passing in February 2019. Jan’s interests, hobbies and accomplishments in life were various: 40-year member and past president (1975-1977) of the Vermont Association of Insurance Women. In 1978-1979 she was honored as “Insurance Woman of the Year”. 1979-1981 Region 1 (NAIW) Magazine Chairman. 1975 she was the Vermont Delegate to the NAIW National Convention. Locally in Northfield, Janet was a 38-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Sorrel Maynard Post #63. An 18-year member/treasurer of the Northfield Amateur Hockey Association. A former President of the Northfield High School Alumni Association. Girl scout leader and Cub Scout den mother. A Docent for the Northfield Historical Society. Member of St. Johns Evangelist Church. Member of the Norwich University Ice Hockey Blue Line Club. In her youth, Janet truly was a social butterfly, she enjoyed music and dance attending every dance night she possibly could, swimming/lifeguarding, ice skating and cheerleading. Her adult life she enjoyed family and friend gatherings, occasional walks on any beach she could find, playing her favorite board game Scrabble, cards, reading, picture taking, camping, bowling, scrapbooking, movies, reunions with the special class of 57 and her colleagues from Vermont Mutual. She really took pride in decorating her home for the holiday seasons. Janet is predeceased by her father Charles, mother Lena, “one-day old” sister Una-Kay and her husband Robert (Ted), brother/sister-in-law Richard and Joanne Miles, brother-in-law Richard Long. She is survived by her daughter Dena (Flinn) Blais and husband Adolph from Massachusetts, her son Dana Johnson and wife Alisha from Maine. Grandchildren Rachelle Blais and fiancé Zachary Pine from Florida, Jessica Blais and fiancé Nickolas Barrentine of Tennessee, and Gavin Johnson of Maine. Sister-in-law Anne Johnson of Vermont. A special heartfelt thank you to the following for their undeniable countless hours of dedication and compassionate care for Janet; Green Mountain Family Practice, Northfield, VT, Northfield EMS Ambulance Service, Northfield, VT. Dennis Upham and Tender Loving Care, Barre, VT, Mayo Healthcare, Northfield, VT. Barron Center, Portland, ME, Gorham House, Gorham, ME, Compassus Care, Scarborough, ME, Chad Poitras Funeral Services, Buxton, ME and Kingston Funeral Home, Northfield, VT. Arrangements will be conducted by Kingston Funeral Home, 35 Slate Ave. Northfield. There will be no calling hours. In celebration of her life, there will be a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Wednesday August 17th, 2022, at St. Johns Evangelist Church, 206 Vine Street, Northfield, VT. A military burial will follow at 1 p.m., jointly with late husband Ted at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 487 Furnace Road, Randolph Center, VT. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Janet J. Johnson can be made to St. Johns Evangelist Church, 206 Vine St., Northfield 05663 or the Northfield Ambulance Service c/o Northfield Municipal Building, 51 Main St. Northfield 05663.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.