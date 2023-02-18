Janet E. Lacoss NORTHFIELD — Janet Ellen Lacoss passed away at the age of 83 on January 30th, 2023 surrounded by family. She battled diabetes and a heart condition, but is now resting. Her life began on July 14th, 1939 to her parents Robert Anair and Marin Colbert. Step parents were Flora Hathaway, Romain Flanders. She had three sisters. Janet worked for the State of Vermont and retired at 62. She loved cooking, gardening, crafts, fishing, camping, and spending time with her friends, family, and her late Husband, Richard Lacoss. She had four children, Shelley, Penny, Richard, and Debbie. As well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her. There are many memories and stories to be shared about her at her gravesite in Worcester, Vt - June 6th at 6pm.
