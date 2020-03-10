Janet Ann (Goss) Boucher BARREJanet Ann Goss Boucher, 66, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, Vermont, with her family by her side. She was born Sept. 21, 1953, in Bourne, Massachusetts, the daughter of Maurice N. and Sachiko (Shimoka) Goss. She graduated in 1971 from Hartford High School in White River Junction, Vermont, and in 1975, she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from the University of Vermont. In 1977, she received a Master of Science degree in Rehabilitation Counseling from SUNY-Albany and in 2004, she earned an Associate of Science degree in Registered Nursing from Massachusetts Bay Community College. From 1982-2002, she worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as a rehabilitation counselor. From 2004-2005, she worked at the Milford Regional Medical Center in Milford, Massachusetts. In 2006, she worked at the Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge, Massachusetts, before retiring in 2013. On Aug. 21, 1976, she married William Greene. Together, they had two children. They were later divorced. On Oct. 4, 1997, she married Richard Boucher. Richard predeceased her on March 20, 2000. Janet was an adventure seeker who always wanted to try new things, travel to new places and live life to the fullest! She had experience jumping off bridges and out of planes and particularly enjoyed travels to Italy, Australia and Spain. Janet had recently returned to Vermont and was quickly becoming a local hockey fan. She was a wonderful cook who enjoyed good food, fine wine and champagne, she even made a last request for a taste of some good champagne and caviar. Janet made sure there was always an amazing feast to be enjoyed by all at family gatherings, most notably, her famous feast of the seven fishes, and she was always looking for just a "little bite" off everyone's plate. She was a caring and generous person who enjoyed lending a helpful hand to anyone who needed it, most recently signing up to be a mentor in the local school system and looking forward to babysitting her new great-niece. Janet loved her family and friends very much. They will miss her dearly but will always cherish their memories of her, as well as all the things they learned from her. Janet is survived by a son, Stephen Greene and wife Kristin of Medfield, Massachusetts; a daughter, Teri Bartlett and husband Robert of Mansfield, Massachusetts; six grandchildren, Matthew Bartlett, Jay Bartlett, Ben Bartlett, Cooper Bartlett, Annie Greene and Harper Greene; a sister, Sherry White of South Barre, Vermont; a niece, Kristina Oliver (Mitchell); two nephews, Thomas White (Kaitlin) and Joseph White (Sara); four great-nieces, Madison Oliver, Natalie Mattson, Chloe Mattson and Amelia White; and two great-nephews, Brandon Oliver and Parker White. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Boucher; her brother-in-law, Tom White; and her parents, Maurice Goss and Sachiko (Shimoka) Goss. There will be no public calling hours or funeral services. A private celebration of Janet's life for the family will be held at a later date. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home in Chelsea, Vermont, is assisting the family with arrangements.
