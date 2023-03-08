Janet A. Crandall CAPE PORPOISE, ME — Janet Aroline (Seavey) Crandall, 92 years, a resident of Cape Porpoise, ME died February 27, 2023, after a period of failing health. Janet was born June 10, 1930, a daughter of the late George L. and Edna F. (Benson) Seavey. Janet graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1948. That same year, she began her banking career in Boston. She rose through the ranks to work for the late CEO of Harvard Trust. Throughout her banking career, she was a member of the American Institute of Banking, serving in leadership positions at the local, state and national level. In addition to family, Janet’s interests centered around church activities, choirs, quilting and community activities. Her passions included family reunions, graduations, weddings, special events and a Seavey Family newsletter which she started in 1970 and is still ongoing. She did not have children but had special bonds with her numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Neil H. Crandall; her siblings, Ruth Seavey McGinley, Fred Seavey, Pauline Seavey Johnson Staples, John Seavey, Mary Elizabeth Seavey and Harrison Seavey, Sr. She is survived by three stepchildren, Gregory Crandall of Johnson City, TN, Catherine Sledge of Raleigh, NC and Tamer Smith of Wilmington, NC as well as several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held from 2-4PM on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk. A Celebration of Life will be held at Church on the Cape in late spring and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society, One Bowdoin Mill Island, Ste. 300, Topsham, ME 04086 or The American Heart Association, 51 US Route One, Suite M, Scarborough, ME 04074 or Church on the Cape, PO Box 2740, Kennebunkport, ME 04046. To leave a message of condolence, please visit Janet’s Book of Memories at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk.
