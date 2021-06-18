Jane O. Page NORTHFIELD — Jane O. Page, 82, died peacefully on June 14, 2021, at Mayo Healthcare in Northfield. She was the second daughter of Wayland and Susan Page of East Montpelier where she spent her childhood. Jane graduated from UVM in 1960, where she was a member of Mortar Board. After a devastating car accident in 1968, she worked hard to overcome a serious brain injury and received a Master of Education degree in 1972 from the University of New Hampshire. She served children for many years as a classroom teacher, educational consultant and teacher of reading. She was a devoted Episcopalian. She was married to Judson Glen who predeceased her. Jane is survived by her sister, Polly Page Larkin, of Essex Junction. In lieu of a funeral, a private graveside gathering of the family will be held. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memoires and condolences.
